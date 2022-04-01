SFL (NYSE:SFL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a c- rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of SFL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SFL has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.33. 20,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,441. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. SFL has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SFL will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. SFL’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

About SFL (Get Rating)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.