Shore Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON:SAVE opened at GBX 28 ($0.37) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £365.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33. Savannah Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 30.90 ($0.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.38.

In other Savannah Energy news, insider Stephen Ian Jenkins purchased 258,398 shares of Savannah Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,935 ($25.35) per share, with a total value of £5,000,001.30 ($6,549,648.02).

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

