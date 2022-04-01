Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Shares of Wynnstay Group stock opened at GBX 602.52 ($7.89) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 560.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 545.20. Wynnstay Group has a 12 month low of GBX 420 ($5.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 639 ($8.37). The firm has a market cap of £122.38 million and a PE ratio of 13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.
About Wynnstay Group (Get Rating)
