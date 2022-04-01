Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of Wynnstay Group stock opened at GBX 602.52 ($7.89) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 560.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 545.20. Wynnstay Group has a 12 month low of GBX 420 ($5.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 639 ($8.37). The firm has a market cap of £122.38 million and a PE ratio of 13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

About Wynnstay Group (Get Rating)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

