Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Decreases By 29.6%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ALFVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

ALFVY stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.