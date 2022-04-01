Short Interest in ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Decreases By 22.6%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,567,400 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 3,316,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 558.1 days.

Shares of AUKUF stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. ams-OSRAM has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

ams-OSRAM Company Profile (Get Rating)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.