Short Interest in ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Decreases By 22.6%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,567,400 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 3,316,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 558.1 days.
Shares of AUKUF stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. ams-OSRAM has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54.
ams-OSRAM Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ams-OSRAM (AUKUF)
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.