Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Declines By 21.9%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BZLFY shares. Peel Hunt lowered Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HSBC lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($36.68) to GBX 2,935 ($38.45) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.78) to GBX 2,400 ($31.44) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,019.50.

Get Bunzl alerts:

BZLFY opened at $39.09 on Friday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $40.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.