Short Interest in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Drops By 24.9%

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI stock traded down $6.37 on Friday, reaching $127.77. 149,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.83 and a 200-day moving average of $124.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.579 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $916,455,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after buying an additional 3,766,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,891,000 after buying an additional 721,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.