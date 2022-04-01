Short Interest in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Increases By 25.2%

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE CI traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.93. 1,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,057. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cigna by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,463,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $346,946,000 after acquiring an additional 224,514 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Cigna by 451.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

