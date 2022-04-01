Short Interest in CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) Drops By 20.9%

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 120,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CION Invt in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CION Invt in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,546,000. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in CION Invt by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 313,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CION Invt in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,269,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CION Invt in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,280,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CION Invt alerts:

Shares of CION traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.72. 3,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50. CION Invt has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CION Invt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. CION Invt’s dividend payout ratio is 79.43%.

About CION Invt (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CION Invt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Invt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.