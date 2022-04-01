Short Interest in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Declines By 20.1%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,800 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 492,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Cyclerion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,203. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

