Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Drops By 29.5%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the February 28th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,586. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $10.81.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.