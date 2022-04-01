Short Interest in Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) Grows By 24.3%

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the February 28th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 234,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

EXAI traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $14.93. 96,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,590. Exscientia has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.79). Research analysts anticipate that Exscientia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

