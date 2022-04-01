Short Interest in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Increases By 42.2%

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $932,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $27,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDEN opened at $58.07 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $59.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 54.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

