Short Interest in IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Decreases By 21.5%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 968,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 111.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGGGF remained flat at $$0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. IGG has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.

IGG Company Profile (Get Rating)

IGG, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online games in the international market. It offers mobile, browser, and client-based online games. The company was founded by Zong Jian Cai and Yuan Chi in February 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

