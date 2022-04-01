Short Interest in IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Decreases By 21.5%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 968,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 111.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IGGGF remained flat at $$0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. IGG has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.
IGG Company Profile (Get Rating)
