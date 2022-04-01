Short Interest in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Expands By 40.8%

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the February 28th total of 319,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Richard Dilorio sold 33,519 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $516,527.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 20,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,732 shares of company stock valued at $874,514 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 126.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in InfuSystem by 422.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in InfuSystem by 16.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

InfuSystem stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $201.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.08. InfuSystem has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that InfuSystem will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

