Short Interest in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Expands By 31.7%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the February 28th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of Inpixon stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 271,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,950. Inpixon has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inpixon in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inpixon in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inpixon by 23,663.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Inpixon by 391.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 95,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.