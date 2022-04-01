Short Interest in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Grows By 39.3%

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the February 28th total of 130,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $23.86 on Friday. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $221.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,193.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IntriCon in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IntriCon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,652,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in IntriCon by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 719,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after buying an additional 94,559 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 240,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 75,716 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IntriCon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

