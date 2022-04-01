Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Increases By 27.3%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of ISDX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,474. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISDX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 123,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,159,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,095,000 after acquiring an additional 50,189 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2,604.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter.

