Short Interest in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Increases By 32.3%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the February 28th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.00. 11,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,352. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 181,200.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 996.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 10,742.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

