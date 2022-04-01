Short Interest in Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Decreases By 27.6%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JAGGF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 35,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,877. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

About Jaguar Mining (Get Rating)

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.