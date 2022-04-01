Short Interest in Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Declines By 24.1%

Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

LVTTF stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. Levitee Labs has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

Levitee Labs Inc develops and sells mushroom extract nutraceuticals, and supplies and equipment for mushroom cultivation. It operates through two divisions, MONK-E and Sporeo. The MONK-E division produces mushroom-based nutraceutical supplements with a primary focus on mushroom extracts. The Sporeo division produces sterilized spawn and substrates for mushroom cultivation.

