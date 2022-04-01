Short Interest in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Increases By 27.6%

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $95.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LITE. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

