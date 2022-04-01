Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Expands By 41.5%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the February 28th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:MSD opened at $7.78 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 101,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares during the period. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

