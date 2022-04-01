Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Expands By 41.5%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the February 28th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:MSD opened at $7.78 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
