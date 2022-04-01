Short Interest in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Increases By 33.0%

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Technologies International in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NTIC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $112.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,012 shares of Northern Technologies International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

