Short Interest in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Rises By 23.9%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:OIS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. 588,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,421. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $161.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 308.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 424,740 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 70.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 328,547 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after buying an additional 280,170 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,330,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 163,976 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the third quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

OIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oil States International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Oil States International (Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.