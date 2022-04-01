Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Decreases By 16.1%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,534,100 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 1,827,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 568.2 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

