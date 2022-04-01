Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Decreases By 16.1%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,534,100 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 1,827,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 568.2 days.
Oversea-Chinese Banking stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oversea-Chinese Banking (OVCHF)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.