Short Interest in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Rises By 24.9%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 527,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 422,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 671,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REED. State Street Corp raised its position in Reed’s by 1,696.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 212,060 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reed’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Reed’s by 21,289.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Reed’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reed’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 7,297,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 242,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REED traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,837,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,679. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a market cap of $23.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

