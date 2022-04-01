Short Interest in RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Drops By 20.0%

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCAR opened at $0.25 on Friday. RenovaCare has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.66.

RenovaCare, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which consists of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues, and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area.

