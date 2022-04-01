Short Interest in Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Expands By 28.5%

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,053,600 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 1,597,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,107.2 days.

Sany Heavy Equipment International stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co, Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacturing and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic and smart mined products and spare parts, and the provision of related services in Mainland China. It operates through the Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment segments.

