Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Rises By 34.4%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 35,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 239,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SNES traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 98,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,834. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $8.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.47. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SenesTech by 53.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in SenesTech in the second quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SenesTech during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SenesTech by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SenesTech in a report on Wednesday.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

