Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Drops By 21.0%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,100 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 678,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.5 days.

Stockland stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Stockland has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

