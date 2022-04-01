Short Interest in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Declines By 19.4%

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,250,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 23,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,591,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,861,074. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.26. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

