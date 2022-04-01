Short Interest in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Rises By 23.0%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,930,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Tidewater by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 720,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tidewater by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 24,384 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in Tidewater by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 472,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 139,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tidewater stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. 223,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. Tidewater has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $917.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

About Tidewater (Get Rating)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.