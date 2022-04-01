Short Interest in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Increases By 41.2%

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,300 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 236,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $85,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.
About Valmont Industries (Get Rating)
Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.