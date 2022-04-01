Short Interest in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expands By 42.6%

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $7.67 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 96.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 119,189 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 149.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.