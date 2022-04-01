Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Decreases By 24.3%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the February 28th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IHD stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 52,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,424. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $8.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 41,413 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $7,447,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 234,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,796 shares during the period.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

