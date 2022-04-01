Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Decreases By 24.3%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the February 28th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of IHD stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 52,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,424. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $8.71.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
