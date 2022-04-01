Short Interest in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU) Drops By 27.7%

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:WWACU opened at $9.92 on Friday. Worldwide Webb Acquisition has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,779,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $999,000.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

