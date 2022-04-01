Short Interest in ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Drops By 20.5%

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 888,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

Get ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance alerts:

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co, Ltd., an internet-based insuretech company, provides internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products covering accident, bond and credit, health, liability, cargo, household property, motor, and other insurance, as well as shipping return insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.