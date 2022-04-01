Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,083 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.05.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $60.58 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

