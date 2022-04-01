Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) PT Lowered to €24.00

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($27.47) to €24.00 ($26.37) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Siemens Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($32.97) to €28.00 ($30.77) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Siemens Energy stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.