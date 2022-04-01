Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Up 27.8% in March

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (GCTAY)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.