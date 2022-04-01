Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

SIEN has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Shares of SIEN opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $129.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.05. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sientra will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sientra by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sientra by 3,231.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sientra by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

