Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. Sientra has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $9.14.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sientra will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Sientra by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 441,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sientra by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Sientra by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 909,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 222,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sientra by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,117,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 314,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

