Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
BSRR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Sierra Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 28,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,062. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 38,391 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.
About Sierra Bancorp (Get Rating)
Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
