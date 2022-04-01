Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BSRR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 28,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,062. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 30.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 38,391 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp (Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.