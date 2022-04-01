Sigma Healthcare Limited (SIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sigma Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It operates a network of branded and independent stores under the Amcal+, Chemist King, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, WholeLife, and PharmaSave brands.

