Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $379.62.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $4.00 on Thursday, hitting $289.49. 13,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.77. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $207.86 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $599,227,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $185,605,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 65.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 443,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,492,000 after purchasing an additional 423,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

