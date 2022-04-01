Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 332.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iQIYI by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957,425 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,165,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,222,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iQIYI by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,799,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,573,000 after buying an additional 4,493,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,349,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after buying an additional 3,637,815 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of IQ opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

