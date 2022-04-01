Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) by 118.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MorphoSys were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

NASDAQ MOR opened at $6.78 on Friday. MorphoSys AG has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $928.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

