Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in EPR Properties by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in EPR Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in EPR Properties by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.29.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,043 shares of company stock valued at $620,931. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

