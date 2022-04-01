Signaturefd LLC Sells 8,437 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Orange in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Orange stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

